David Patrick Jones

Published

Mr. David Patrick Jones, age 57, passed from this life Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Jones was born in Manchester to his late father Paul Jones and surviving mother Aldie Haggard Jones. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester and was a member of Forest Mill Church of Christ. 

Mr. Jones is survived by his mother, Aldie Jones; son, Tyler Jones; brother, Randy (Angie) Jones; sister, Lisa (Giles) Dunn; grandchildren, Skyler Jones and Taylor Jones.

Graveside services will be held Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11:00am at Forest Mill Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

