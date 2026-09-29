David Owen Creek, age 81, of Manchester, TN, passed away on September 26, 2026.

David was born in Alexis, IL, to Samual Richard and Ila Maxine Creek on July 10, 1945, one of eleven children. He attended Alexis High School and graduated in 1963. After graduation, he entered the US Marine Corps (1965-1967). He worked at International Harvester in Rock Island, IL for 20+ years before moving to Tennessee to work for Avco-Textron in Nashville. He then became self-employed in carpentry, food service, and antique vending until he retired.

David loved family gatherings, especially when food was involved. His grandchildren held a special place in his heart. Watching sporting events that the grandchildren participated in was always something he looked forward to, particularly basketball and baseball. He loved calling his kids and grandchildren to sing “Happy Birthday.” Sometimes his siblings were honored with his singing, and he could sing!

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He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and believed in their mission. Other hobbies included collecting baseball cards and coins, antiquing with Laura, gardening and yard work, watching UT and Titans football, and being chauffeured by Laura.

David loved his hometown of Alexis, IL, and visiting friends and family at the local B & B Cafe. His favorite gathering place in Manchester, TN, was Emma’s. He knew no stranger. He was also a proud Marine. David was a family man who loved his wife and children dearly.

“His memory will live on in the hearts of friends and family.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Stan (Angie) Creek, Shirley (Jerry) Stead, Wally (Robbie) Creek, Sam Creek, Doris (Larry) Nichols, Phil Creek; niece, Kathy Creek; nephews, Zachary Creek, Bob Nichols; mother/father-in-law, Bill & Shirley Miller; father-in-law, Harvey Peterson; sister-in-law, Charlotte Swiler; brothers-in-law, Mike Sullivan, Clem Messino.

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David was survived by his wife, Laura Jean Creek, of 58 years; children, Lyn (Patrick) McCollough, Loretta (Agustin) Jimenez, Kevin Creek, Jason (Lana) Creek; siblings, Ethel Conard, John Creek, Paul (Anita) Creek, Mary (Rick) Shaw; grandchildren, Grant (Tasha), Louie & Christian Frazier, Lila & Omar Jimenez, Kandon Streff, Kenya (Nick) Van Zandbergen, Heather (Jared) Musall, Shayna Whited, Katrina (Aubrey) Loucks-Best, Matthew, Logan & Derek McCollough, Kanon & Kutler Creek; great grandchild, Sarah Frazier; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Jonny) Soffel, Jean Creek, Shirley Creek; brothers-in-law, Phil Miller, Glen Swiler; numerous bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN on Saturday, October 3rd, at 11:00 am with Pastor Nick Van Zandbergen officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2nd, from 4-8 pm for all friends and family.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Kiwanis Club of Manchester per David’s request.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Creek family. centralfuneralhomellc@gmail.com. 931-723-7774