David Lionel Umbarger, age 84, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2026. He was born on September 6, 1942, to his late parents Emmett and Lucille Umbarger in McMinnville, TN.

David will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Linda Umbarger, and his beloved son, Mitch Umbarger and his wife, Lora. He is also survived by his grandsons, Brandon Umbarger (Ashley) and Caleb Umbarger; and his great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh, Karleigh, and Marley Umbarger. He is also survived by his first cousin, Ron Fults, and his nephew, Richard Petty.

David found joy in the simple things in life and cherished the time he spent with the people he loved. He was an avid football fan, especially of the Tennessee Vols, and he enjoyed listening to country music, with George Jones being one of his favorites. He also held a special place in his heart for Elvis Presley. David never turned down a good chocolate milkshake and especially enjoyed spending time with all of his buddies.

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Some of David’s favorite memories were made simply by being together with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time at his grandson’s shop, where he could visit, laugh, and enjoy the company of those he loved.

David leaves behind a lifetime of memories and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Umbarger family.