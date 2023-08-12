Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

David Jeffrey Blackwell

Published

David Jeffrey Blackwell of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the age of 63. A native of Abington, Virginia, he was the son of the late Frank Daniel and Sylvia Hahn Blackwell. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services being planned at this time.

David was a high school graduate and was of the Baptist faith. He never married, but enjoyed spending time with his siblings, niece and nephews.

David is survived by one brother, Donnie Blackwell of Estill Springs, sister, Jeri Bohanan of Tullahoma, nephew, Cory Bohanan of Tullahoma, great niece, Abigail Bohanan and great nephew, Conor Bohanan  both of Tullahoma.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023