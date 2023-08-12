David Jeffrey Blackwell of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the age of 63. A native of Abington, Virginia, he was the son of the late Frank Daniel and Sylvia Hahn Blackwell. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services being planned at this time.

David was a high school graduate and was of the Baptist faith. He never married, but enjoyed spending time with his siblings, niece and nephews.

David is survived by one brother, Donnie Blackwell of Estill Springs, sister, Jeri Bohanan of Tullahoma, nephew, Cory Bohanan of Tullahoma, great niece, Abigail Bohanan and great nephew, Conor Bohanan both of Tullahoma.

www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.