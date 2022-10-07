Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

David C. Race

Published

David C. Race, passed this life on October 4, 2022 at the age of 72. No services are scheduled at this time.

David, the son of the late John Race and Betty Vanbenscoten Race, was born on June 14, 1950 in Hudson, New York. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Davis is survived by his wife, Brenda Race of Tullahoma; son, Paul Race (Misty) of Potsdam, NY and Johnathan Race of Ogdensburg, New York; brothers, Joel Race and Bruce Race both of Hudson, New York; sister, Pam Coons (Raymond) of Hudson, New York and four grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022