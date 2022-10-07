David C. Race, passed this life on October 4, 2022 at the age of 72. No services are scheduled at this time.

David, the son of the late John Race and Betty Vanbenscoten Race, was born on June 14, 1950 in Hudson, New York. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Davis is survived by his wife, Brenda Race of Tullahoma; son, Paul Race (Misty) of Potsdam, NY and Johnathan Race of Ogdensburg, New York; brothers, Joel Race and Bruce Race both of Hudson, New York; sister, Pam Coons (Raymond) of Hudson, New York and four grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.