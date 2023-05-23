Connect with us

Obituaries

David Boyd Williams

Published

Mr. David Boyd Williams, age 45, of Winchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Winchester.

David was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to his late father Jimmy Harvey Williams and surviving mother Mary Ellen Baggett Butler. David was a member of the Sewanee Business Alliance where he served on the executive committee and was a co-chair of the economic development committee. He was also a member of the Monteagle-Sewanee Rotary Club. David was an amazing human being who loved deep, without bias, and proved his love through his actions. He was a magnet, pulling people to him through the light he exuded. He celebrated life through experiences and adventure, connecting with people and cultures all along the way. He was an entrepreneur who had dreams of bringing people together through Lumiére Sewanee. He enjoyed being outdoors, loving on his animals, traveling, eating quality food, spending time with family and friends, music, and so much more. He was one of those people that left a lasting impression on all who met him.

David is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen (Gene) Butler; brother, John (Denise) Williams; step brother, Brian (Linda) Butler; niece, Miquela (Justin) Cobb; nephew, Brayden (Gabriella) Williams; uncle, Howard (Gail) Baggett; aunt, Sue Sargent; and a host of friends.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Another visitation will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Cole & Garrett Funeral Home in Goodlettsville, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2pm at Cole & Garrett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Felts Cemetery in Ashland City, TN.

Central Funeral Home and Cole & Garrett Funeral Home are honored to serve the Williams family.

