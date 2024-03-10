David Anthony Henley, 67, of Manchester, TN passed from this life on March 8, 2024, at his home surrounded by his wife and children.

David was born in Manchester, TN to John David Henley and Margaret Boyett Henley on August 24, 1956. In 1974, he graduated from Coffee County Central High.

After years of working on motorcycles at his home, he opened his own shop in Hillsboro, TN. He was told that a Harley-Davidson shop would never be successful in a small farming community like Hillsboro. Undeterred, he opened the doors in October 1995. D-H Cycle quickly became a favorite hangout for many of the locals and travelers alike, while David made sure everybody’s motorcycle stayed operational. In addition to running his business, David enjoyed playing music. He was a proud member of the Highway 41 Blues Band and 41 South. He loved being on stage with his friends and watching the crowds have a good time. But, some of his most treasured times was just sitting on coolers with a group of friends picking and singing.

As a young boy, David professed a faith in Jesus and was baptized at The First Baptist Church in Hillsboro. Throughout his life, he maintained his faith, and when confronted with a terminal diagnosis his faith was only strengthened.

David is survived by his parents John David and Margeret Henley of Hillsboro, TN; wife Marjorie Henley of Manchester, TN; children, Corey (Briana) Henley of Manchester, TN, Keri (David) Evans of Lynchburg, TN, Natasha (Anthony) Tarin of Manchester, TN, and Bryant Langford of Hillsboro, TN; grandchildren, Elise Payne, Aiden Henley, Elijah Henley, William Evans, Jackson Henley, Ethan Gladney, and Samuel Evans; and beloved dog Jesse.

He is preceded by his grandparents G. W. and Elsie Henley of Hillsboro, TN and Ollie and Carrie Boyett of Troy, AL.

David’s family and friends will gather on March 14th, 2024, at 12:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN to celebrate his life together. There will be time for old and new friends to tell their favorite memories following the service. Finger foods will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s or Vanderbilt’s Children Hospital.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Henley family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com