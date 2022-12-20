Connect with us

Darrell Kim Vaughn

Darrell Kim Vaughn, age 63 of Morrison, was born on November 21, 1959, to the late Clinton Vaughn and Martha Parker Vaughn Whitman, in Manchester, TN. He worked for many years at Batesville Casket Company in Manchester, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Darrell is preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Darlene Cantrell Vaughn, stepdaughter, Brandy Nokes, son-in-law, William Bush, and sister, Pamela Farrell. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Bush, stepson, Jason Cantrell (Brandie), grandchildren, Brooklyn Cantrell, Caitlin Cantrell, Ashlynn Bush, Daniel Cantrell, Jasmine Cantrell Davidson, Zackery Bush, and Chloe Nokes, great grandchildren, Aubrie Hutchins, Grayson Hutchins, Zhavia Contreras, and Mason Bush, mother-in-law, Dorothy Brown, niece and nephew, Melynda Sons and Michael Tucker (Tammy), and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life for Darrell will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Manchester Funeral Home to help with cremation expenses.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vaughn family.

