Darrell Grady Rogers Sr.

Darrell Grady Rogers Sr. passed this life on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 87. Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 12 – 1 PM. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery in Patmos, Arkansas.

Mr. Rogers was born at Neville Island, PA, the son of the late Thurl and Nola “Momma Nola” Burns Rogers. He was a U S Air Force veteran and served during the Korean War. He served as a Deacon at Broadview Baptist Church in Winchester, the Smyrna Baptist Church in Chapel Hill, TN and the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Hope, AR. He was an avid Texas Rangers fan and loved being with his family, fishing and going to church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Conley Rogers; son, Darrell Grady Rogers, Jr and brother, Royce Rogers.

Mr. Rogers is survived by daughter-in-law, Sandra Rogers and grandchildren, Bryon Rogers (Meredith) and Candace DeSantis.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the School of Hope, 819 S Laurel Street, Hope, AR 71801.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

