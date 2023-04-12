Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Darlene Mae Bagley

Published

Mrs. Darlene Mae Bagley, age 86, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Bagley was born in New Underwood, ND, to her late parents Daniel Levin and Dorothy Frazee Levin. She worked at the Hillsboro Food Store for some of her life serving in many capacities. Mrs. Bagley enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, taking care of her family, and loved cooking her family a big meal. She was a member of the Manchester Church of God of Prophecy. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Bagley; sons, Dan Bagley and Craig Bagley.

Mrs. Bagley is survived by sons, Allan Bagley, Richard Bagley, Terry Bagley, Darrel Bagley, Todd Bagley; sister, Naomi Hartness; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:30pm until 4:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 4:00pm with Rev. Glenn Thomas and Bro. John Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bagley family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023