Mrs. Darlene Mae Bagley, age 86, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Bagley was born in New Underwood, ND, to her late parents Daniel Levin and Dorothy Frazee Levin. She worked at the Hillsboro Food Store for some of her life serving in many capacities. Mrs. Bagley enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, taking care of her family, and loved cooking her family a big meal. She was a member of the Manchester Church of God of Prophecy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Bagley; sons, Dan Bagley and Craig Bagley.

Mrs. Bagley is survived by sons, Allan Bagley, Richard Bagley, Terry Bagley, Darrel Bagley, Todd Bagley; sister, Naomi Hartness; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:30pm until 4:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 4:00pm with Rev. Glenn Thomas and Bro. John Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bagley family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com