Darlene Lillian Richmond of Hillsboro, Tennessee passed from this life on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at her residence at the age of 88 years.

A native of North Carolina, she is the daughter of the late Edward Ray and Erie Viola Permeter Satterfield. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Michael Alexander, brothers, Keith Satterfield, Don Satterfield, and David Ames, grandchildren, Logan Alexander, Erica Alexander and one great grandchild, Oakland Alexander.

The family has chosen cremation, and no services are being planned.

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Her survivors include her children, Charles (Michelle) Alexander of Hillsboro, Tennessee, Brett (Terri) Richmond of Lansing, Michigan, Bruce Richmond of Lansing, Michigan, brothers, Ray Satterfield of DeWitt, Michigan, Wayne (Abby) Ames of Okemos, Michigan, sisters, Jeri Hall of Lansing, Michigan, Sharon Thuraby of Indiana, Jeanette McCulland of Michigan, six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Darlene Richmond.