Obituaries

Darlene Estes

Published

Funeral services for Darlene Estes, age 64, of Shelbyville, will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday November 2, 2022 in the chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home with Darrell Williams and David Wall officiating. Darlene passed from this life Friday October 28, 2022 in Nashville following a brief illness.

Visitation with the family will be from 4-8 P.M. Tuesday November 1, 2022 at the funeral home.

Born in Tullahoma, TN on April 9, 1958, Darlene was the daughter of the late Thomas Odell Miller and Beulah Johnson Miller. She was retired from Batesville Casket Company as a display designer. She was a faithful member of Harmony Baptist Church in Tullahoma and loved being a part of the women’s group at the church. She was very involved with Wreaths Across America, and New Destiny Dog Rescue.

Darlene is survived by her loving husband Timothy Wayne Estes, children; Donald Lee (Tonya) Miller of Kodak, TN, William Dustin Lee (Carolynn) of Lexington, Kentucky, grandchildren; Mazdyn, Maraya, Abram, Holden, and Arabella, siblings; Delores Thrasher of Columbus, GA, Faye Wilkinson of Estill Springs, and James Windell Miller of Shelbyville.

Along with her parents Darlene is preceded in death by siblings Jean Jackson, and Dale Miller.

Memorial Donations in Darlene’s honor should be made to New Destiny Dog Rescue.

Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.

