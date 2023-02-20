Mr. Danny Richard Sullivan, age 62, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Friday, February 17, 2023, in Nashville, TN.

Mr. Sullivan was born in Lakeland, FL, to his late father, Jackie Richard Sullivan and surviving mother, Sadie Maie Pickett Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan worked for Batesville Casket Co. in Manchester, TN, as a repairman. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR, and was an avid Alabama football fan. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by daughter, Macey Danielle Sullivan; father, Jackie Sullivan; brother, Josh Sullivan; mother-in-law, Willadean Bain, and father-in-law, James Bain.

Mr. Sullivan is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vickey Bain Sullivan; mother, Sadie Sullivan; sister, Sheila (Curt) Rutledge; sister-in-law, Sharon Bain; and a cousin, Rodney Sullivan, who was like a brother to him.

Visitation with the family will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12:00pm noon in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sullivan family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com