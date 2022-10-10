Daniel Wayne Hodge, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 44. Daniel was born in Manchester to Jimmy Hodge and Ute Mehnert. He worked as a foreman for CSX and had previously worked for Johnson Controls, Batesville, and Caney Fork Railroad. Daniel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Roxie Hodge; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Gertrude Mehnert. He is survived by his wife, Alisha Marsh Hodge; his twin daughters, Lilly and Layla Hodge; his father, Jimmy Hodge and his wife Beverly; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wilbert and Wanda Marsh; his mother, Ute Hunstock and her husband Juergen; one sister, Tara (George) Green; special cousins, Becky (Gary) Chain, and Penny (Buster) Hutchison; special aunt, Elna Mae Howard; and aunt, Susan (James) Shannon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Jay Merrell officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lilly and Layla Hodge. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.