Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

DANIEL TILLMAN HATCHETT, JR

Published

DANIEL TILLMAN HATCHETT, JR., age 85, of Tullahoma, formerly of Huntland, Tenn., departed this life on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital following a brief illness.  Mr. Hatchett was born in Huntland, Tenn., to the late Daniel Tillman Hatchett, Sr., and Irene Elizabeth Motlow Hatchett.  Mr. Hatchett attended Elk River Baptist Church.  He was employed for approximately 35 years as a Skilled Machinist at Microcraft in Tullahoma where he retired.  Mr. Hatchett was an avid bird hunter that loved his English Springer Spaniels. He was a talented musician and played the banjo, mandolin, piano and guitar.  He dearly cherished and adored his grandchildren, Daniel and Lauren who lovingly called him “PaPa”.  He will be remembered as a talented bluegrass musician playing in various gospel groups. 

Mr. Hatchett was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Gay Hill Hatchett, and his son, Ricky Hatchett.  He is survived by his son, Marty Hatchett of Tullahoma, Daughter, Greta Finney, and husband, Rick of Estill Springs, Tenn., Grandchildren; Daniel and Lauren Finney, Nephews, Eddie Stewman of Huntland and Sven Stewman of Winchester, Tenn.     

Services for Mr. Hatchett are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Keith Sims, officiating.  Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon on Wednesday until service time at 2:00. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Huntland with family serving as pallbearers

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023