DANIEL TILLMAN HATCHETT, JR., age 85, of Tullahoma, formerly of Huntland, Tenn., departed this life on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital following a brief illness. Mr. Hatchett was born in Huntland, Tenn., to the late Daniel Tillman Hatchett, Sr., and Irene Elizabeth Motlow Hatchett. Mr. Hatchett attended Elk River Baptist Church. He was employed for approximately 35 years as a Skilled Machinist at Microcraft in Tullahoma where he retired. Mr. Hatchett was an avid bird hunter that loved his English Springer Spaniels. He was a talented musician and played the banjo, mandolin, piano and guitar. He dearly cherished and adored his grandchildren, Daniel and Lauren who lovingly called him “PaPa”. He will be remembered as a talented bluegrass musician playing in various gospel groups.

Mr. Hatchett was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Gay Hill Hatchett, and his son, Ricky Hatchett. He is survived by his son, Marty Hatchett of Tullahoma, Daughter, Greta Finney, and husband, Rick of Estill Springs, Tenn., Grandchildren; Daniel and Lauren Finney, Nephews, Eddie Stewman of Huntland and Sven Stewman of Winchester, Tenn.

Services for Mr. Hatchett are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Keith Sims, officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon on Wednesday until service time at 2:00.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Huntland with family serving as pallbearers