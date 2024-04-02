Daniel Lee Glanzman, age 58 of Manchester, was born on September 15, 1965, in Trenton, MI, to the late Donald Irvin and Donna Marie Glanzman, Sr. He was a machinist for MicroTech in Tullahoma, and he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, boating and water skiing.

Daniel is survived by his daughter, Amanda “A.J” Glanzman,son, Austin Robison, grandchildren, Olivia and Mikki, brothers, Donald Glanzman Jr., Dale Glanzman and his wife, Michele, and David Glanzman, several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

As per Daniels request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Glanzman family.