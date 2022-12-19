Connect with us

Dangerously cold temperatures to hit Coffee County by Thursday night

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to move into Middle Tennessee by Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, a weather maker will bring rain to the midstate — including Coffee County — Thursday with that rain changing to snow showers by Thursday night when temperatures are expected to plummet from 51 degrees on Thursday to single digits by early Friday morning. Whether or not there will be snow accumulations remains unclear at this time.

High temperatures on Friday are not expected to rise out of the teens with lows overnight Friday forecast to be around 3 degrees. The same is expected Saturday. 

Windy conditions on Friday could bring gusts as high as 35 miles per hour with wind chills as low as negative 10 degrees.

These are dangerously cold temperatures. National Weather Service office in Nashville says to remember to check on people, pets, pipes and plants. 

Cold temperatures are also peak times for house fires. Remember to keep space heaters unplugged when not in use and clear of any debris, curtains or other potentially flammable objects.

