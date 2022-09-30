Mr. Dan Douglas Prince, age 62, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Prince was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents George Wiley Prince and Annie Elizabeth Crouch Prince. He worked as a pipe fitter for his career. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Wayne Prince and Wilma Muncie.

Mr. Prince is survived by his loving wife, Diana Stone Prince; daughter, Kristin Ann (James) Crodian and Melissa Prince; grandchildren, Jackson Crodian, Cabielle Scott, and Liam Prince; brother, George Prince; sisters, Barbara Henrix, Thelma Durham, Edith Prince, Wanda Dodd, and Peggy Beverly.

Per the families wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Prince family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com