Damon Lane Bailey

Damon Lane Bailey, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his residence at the age of 33. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM.

A native of Lexington, TN, he was the son of Alan Bailey and Dorothy Brown Bailey, both of Beech Grove, TN. He enjoyed skateboarding, drawing, coloring and listening to music. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hiking.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harvey and Lou Nell Brown.

In addition to his parents, Damon is survived by his Partner, Elizabeth Davis of Manchester; daughter, Kaydence Lane “Bailey” Adcock; sons, Rylan Lane Bailey and Taygen Christopher Davis; brothers, Keven Dewayne Bailey of Hillsboro and Ryan Dale Bailey of Manchester and several, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

