Obituaries

Dalyne Jay Branch

Published

Dalyne Jay Branch, age 21, of Tullahoma, passed this life Monday January 23, 2023. He was born February 8, 2001 in Tullahoma, TN to Stacy Baker. Dalyne was very kind and sweet. As a child he loved playing Little League Baseball and youth Football. He attended school in Tullahoma. Dalyne enjoyed music and hanging out with his friends. He was always there to help anyone whether he knew them or not.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 PM, Monday, January 30 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral. Services will be held at 4pm January 30 in the chapel with Brother Jack Lambert officiating.

 Dalyne is survived by his mother, Stacy Baker; brother, Tyler Ball; sister, Carly Baker; grandparents, Bonnie Tomes and Wilma Jean Davis and a host of family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

