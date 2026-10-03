Dale Mussetter, a cherished husband, devoted father, and beloved grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2026, at the age of 69, after courageously battling illness. He was born on June 5, 1957, in Xenia, Ohio, to Frank and Mary Mussetter, who predeceased him along with his sister, Gail Cook, and brothers Danny and Ronald Mussetter. Dale is also mourned by his son, Cody Cooper, who passed away before him.

Dale shared a beautiful life with his wife, Jenny, whom he married on October 26, 1996, in Bowersville, Ohio. Together, they celebrated nearly 30 years of marriage, nurturing a home abundant with laughter and love. Dale was a devoted father to his children: Jenna Loffler, Amanda Crawford-Robison and her husband Jeffrey, Creig Robison and his wife Shannon, Dustan Cooper, and Taylor Cooper and his wife Manda. His legacy extends through his cherished grandchildren—Sierra, Haleigh, Dalton, Cye, Noah, Jauzlyn, Ava, Braidyn, Eli, Nayla, Madison, Hellina, Bowie Dale, Ryley, Carter, Natalie, Hunter, and Presley—and further to his adored great-grandchildren, Jameigh and Teagan. Dale is also survived by his loving sister, Patricia Womack, who will miss him dearly.

For 50 years, Dale dedicated himself to his craft as a ceramic tile setter, earning respect and admiration from colleagues and clients alike. Known for his quick wit and endearing smile, Dale had a remarkable ability to lighten any mood with a well-timed joke. His warmth and kindness made everyone feel welcome and valued, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him. Dale’s love for life was evident in his many passions, from golfing and deep-sea fishing with family to glamping adventures. He delighted in simple pleasures like eating oysters and took pride in caring for his beloved truck, often sporting silver nail polish that matched it.

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Per Dale’s request, a celebration of life will be held on November 28, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (just a big party). Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of a man whose presence brought joy and love into their lives. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice, honoring Dale’s generous spirit and his enduring legacy of kindness and gratitude.

Dale Mussetter’s life was a testament to the power of love, laughter, and the bonds of family. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.