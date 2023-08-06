DA Northcott: Manchester Man Indicted on Charges of Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Assault by Offensive Touching, Theft of Property

Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott has issued a press release detailing charges brought against Brent DeSalvo, of Manchester, Tennessee (age 48).

Read the official Press Release here: In May of 2022, the Manchester Police Department (MPD) received a complaint regarding inappropriate sexual advances towards a minor by Brent DeSalvo, of Manchester, Tennessee, who is 48 years of age. As a result, MPD began an investigation, which in turn resulted in a Coffee County Grand Jury returning indictments for Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Assault by Offensive Touching against Brent DeSalvo in March 2023. Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor is a Class E felony and Assault by Offensive Touching is a Class B misdemeanor. DeSalvo was arrested on this indictment on March 16, 2023. Judge Will Lockhart set a $15,000 bond in the matter, which DeSalvo posted on March 17, 2023. This office requested additional bond conditions to those set by Judge Lockhart by motion, including not having any contact with the victim in this case or coming near her. This was granted by the Court on April 5, 2023. DeSalvo was scheduled to be arraigned on this matter on March 31, 2023, but that date was continued until April 5, 2023. At that time, T. Scott Jones, an attorney from Knoxville, Tennessee, entered his appearance and also entered a not guilty plea to all charges on behalf of his client. This case is next scheduled for a plea discussion date on August 23, 2023.

Through a joint investigation of the DOD and CCSO, it was learned that DeSalvo, who was employed at the time at Arnold Air Force Base as an independent contractor for Abacus Technology as part of the Base Communications and Information Technology Services contract, was responsible for stealing government equipment. The total value of the equipment and the monetary damage from the collateral national security issues from DeSalvo’s conduct is still being investigated. However, it is clear at this point that such monetary damage is well in excess of $60,000. Based upon the information learned through this investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Theft of Property on January 28, 2023. The General Sessions Court set a $175,000 bond on this matter. DeSalvo was arrested on January 28, 2023. The bond was reduced to $40,000 on February 2, 2023, and DeSalvo posted bond to secure his pretrial release on February 6, 2023. On May 22, 2023, a preliminary hearing was held after which the General Sessions Court found probable cause and bound the matter to the Coffee County Grand Jury. Upon receiving evidence, the Coffee County Grand Jury in its July 2023 session also found probable cause and returned an indictment against DeSalvo for Theft of Property in excess of $60,000, which is a Class B felony. DeSalvo was arraigned on this charge on July 28, 2023. Mr. Burch entered his appearance and a not guilty plea on DeSalvo’s behalf at that time. DeSalvo is next scheduled to appear in court on this matter on August 23, 2023, for plea discussion. This investigation is ongoing and amended or additional charges may be sought if appropriate based upon any subsequent findings.