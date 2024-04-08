Connect with us

Cynthia Ruth Blair

Cynthia Ruth Blair, 70, passed away on April 5, 2024, in Manchester, Tennessee. She was born on February 26, 1954, in Memphis, Tennessee. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Joy Ann Balcom Blair, her father, Joseph Rodger Blair, and her brother, Rodger Edward Blair. 

Cindy lived a full and meaningful life, touching the hearts of those around her with her kindness and compassion. She spent her early years between Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia, and Germany before finding her true home in Middle Tennessee.

Throughout her life, Cindy dedicated herself to helping others. She found immense joy and fulfillment in her work, particularly during her time at Autumn Oaks, where she lovingly prepared meals for the seniors residing there. Her warm smile and gentle nature brought comfort to many during their golden years.

Cindy is survived by her loving family: her brother Hunt (Kirstin) Blair, her sister Carrie (Scott) Cox, her son Brandon (Jessica) Blair, her nieces Anniston, Blair, Sam, and Lexie, her nephews Joshua and Nicholas, her grandsons Ryan and SJ, along with her best friend Connie Duggins and many other loved ones.

She had a special fondness for animals, especially dogs, and harbored a heartfelt desire to have a potbelly pig. When she was in better health, she dedicated time to helping animals at shelters, reflecting her nurturing and caring nature.

A visitation to honor Cindy’s life will be held on Saturday, April 13th, beginning at 12 pm, with a memorial service starting at 1 pm at Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester, TN. The family welcomes donations in lieu of flowers to the Coffee County Humane Society – Manchester, TN: https://coffeehumane.org/

