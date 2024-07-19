Cynthia “Cindy” Rose Davis, age 58, of Manchester went to be with her heavenly father Sunday, July 14, 2024. She was born August 1, 1965 in McMinnville, TN to the late Robert Donald Witham Sr. and Rosetta (Neely) Witham.

Cindy had a remarkable life filled with dedication and passion. She served in the United States Navy for 16 years, in support of Operations Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom, in an imminent danger area. Kuwait and Italy were among her favorite ports and provided some memorable moments during her service. Cindy’s love for darts and competing in leagues since 1992 shows her competitive spirit and commitment beyond her military career. She cherished her time with family and friends and had a special place in her heart for her dogs, Jaxon and Cola. If you knew her, you knew she loved her sons and would do anything for them, she was always willing to help others in need. She was the best sister anyone could ask for. She was always up for goofing off and having a good time. Cindy lived life to the fullest and left behind a legacy of service and love.

Cindy is survived by her son, Jeremy Davis; son, Treaye Preston; brother, Bobby Witham Jr. (Stephanie); brother, Billy Witham (Teresa); brother, Barry Wayne Witham; brother, Bruce Witham (Diane); sister, Ariane Barnes (Shawn); nephews and nieces, Bobby Witham III, Carla Mayes, Heather Adams, Riley Arthur, Shelby Myers, Mindy Harvell, Adam George, Crystal Henderson, Shannon Ellis, Tara Donovan, Karla Donovan, Natalie Witham, Curtis Pacetti Jr., Madison Witham, Dakota Barnes, Alexcia Barnes, and Aleayia Barnes; several great nieces and nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27th, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Mr. Jeff Brown officiating. The United States Navy will be rendering funeral honors.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Cindy Davis.