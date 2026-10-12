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Custom Auto & Rod Shop to host 4th annual Trunk or Treat Cruise In Oct. 24

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Custom Auto and Rod Shop in Manchester will once again be hosting a free Cars and Coffee Trunk or Treat car cruise-in.

This years event will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza – 1329 McArthur Street in Manchester.

Car and truck enthusiasts are invited to set bring their rides and candy for the kids.

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All trick-or-treaters are invited to dress up and visit as many trunks as possible.

Custom Auto & Rod Shop is owned and operated by Avery and Jennifer Ferrell at 807 McArthur Street in Manchester. Anyone with questions can contact them at 931-728-9773.

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