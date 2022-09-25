CTC volleyball tournament opens Monday, CMS plays Tuesday

After placing second in the regular season, the Coffee Middle School Lady Raider volleyball team will have a first-round BYE in the CTC tournament, which will be held this week at North Middle School in Franklin County.

The Lady Raiders (no. 2) will play at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the winner of no. 3 Warren County and no. 6 Harris Middle.

A win in that round puts CMS in the finals where the Lady Raiders will take on either Tullahoma (no. 1), North (no. 4) or South (no. 5). The championship will be the same night – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at North Middle School.

See full bracket below: