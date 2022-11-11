Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Crouch signs to continue golf career at Freed-Hardeman

Published

Coffee County senior Maggie Crouch on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 signed to play college golf at Freed-Hardeman University. (Thunder Radio photo)

Since her freshman year, Lady Raider Maggie Crouch had her eyes set on playing golf for Freed-Hardeman University.

Thursday she signed that into fruition.

In front of friends, family and teammates in the Central High School library Thursday, the senior golfer signed on the dotted line to continue her golf career and her academics at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

“I’m really excited,” explained Crouch, a senior who helped lead the Lady Raiders to the region tournament this fall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I wanted to play golf for Free since my freshman year. That has been my top school. We went down, took a visit, played a little golf with them and I just loved it.”

Crouch plans to pursue a major in psychology.

Maggie Crouch

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022