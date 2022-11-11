Crouch signs to continue golf career at Freed-Hardeman

Since her freshman year, Lady Raider Maggie Crouch had her eyes set on playing golf for Freed-Hardeman University.

Thursday she signed that into fruition.

In front of friends, family and teammates in the Central High School library Thursday, the senior golfer signed on the dotted line to continue her golf career and her academics at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.

“I’m really excited,” explained Crouch, a senior who helped lead the Lady Raiders to the region tournament this fall.

“I wanted to play golf for Free since my freshman year. That has been my top school. We went down, took a visit, played a little golf with them and I just loved it.”