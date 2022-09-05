Connect with us

CROSS COUNTRY: Raiders show out at Webb Invitational; boys take top spot

Published

CHS runner Fletcher Barnard placed first in the high school boys division Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Coffee County Central had multiple runners show out at the John Freeman Invitational at Webb School on Saturday, Sept. 3 – including Fletcher Barnard, who took first place.

Barnard ran the 5000m race in 17:24.95, which was good enough for first place by a solid 42 seconds over second place.

Raider Jacob Slabaugh came in fourth and Holden Shew fifth. As a team, the Raiders claimed first place out of 8 teams.

Meanwhile, on the girls side, junior Kailee Rossman took second place at 21:59.56, just 15 seconds off the pace for the top spot. Lady Raider Bethany Lambert won the JV girls 3200 meter run with a 15:22.61.

Coffee County girls placed 2nd overall out of 5 teams.

MIDDLE SCHOOL RESULTS

Coffee County had a few middle schoolers competing in a 3200 meter run. Lady Raider 8th grader Chloe Hensiek topped all runners for Coffee County with a 14:48.04, good enough for 8th overall. On the boys side, Ethan Jones placed 22nd for the top spot for CMS runners and Westwood’s Blane Ingle came in at 37th out of 127 runners.

CMS boys placed 6th as a team out of 13.

