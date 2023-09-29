CROSS COUNTRY: Lady Raiders take second; two runners take top spot in Sequatchie

Two Coffee County Central harriers took top spots and the Lady Raider team placed second overall Thursday in a cross-country meet at Sequatchie County.

Senior Lady Raider Kailee Rossman logged a personal best time of 20:20 to take first in girls running. Red Raider Cayden Miller also finished first with a personal best time of 17:28 to capture the men’s title.

Overall, the girls team was 2nd out of 7 and the boys placed 4th out of 10.

The Lady Raiders were short-handed with a couple of runners out with injuries, but were able to have some strong performances and Personal Best times to secure their second place finish. Folllowing Rossman’s 1st place finish were Chloe Hensiek (22:45) – 10th, Maddison Miller (23:14) – 15th, Katrine Rhodes (24:17) – 21st, Emma Keenan (24:22) – 22nd, and Carleigh Freeman (25:43) – 27th.

The Red Raiders were also short-handed with a couple runners out. They were able to follow Miller’s 1st place finish with Ismael Salazar (19:14) – 19th, Thompson Lowe (19:33) -25th, Jacsen Yancer (19:59) – 30th, Jesus Gonzales (20:00) – 31st, Thane Burns (20;09) – 33rd, and Owen Shelton (21:45) – 48th. The Red Raiders also had a few runners run in the JV race with Presley Rooker finishing 5th with a time of 21:23 and Wyatt Jones finishing 26th with a time of 28:05.

Both teams will be back in action on October 10th as they will be competing in the Eagle’s Nest 5k hosted by Shelbyville Central. That will be the last regular season race before they will host the Region 4AAA Championship on October 24th at Old Stone Fort Golf Course.