CROSS COUNTRY: Coffee County’s Rossman, Barnard qualify for state meet

Published

Fletcher Barnard and Kailee Rossman qualified for the TSSAA State Cross Country Meet during the regional run Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (graphic and photos by Thunder Radio).

Coffee County Central High School has two runners who have qualified for the TSSAA State Cross Country Meet.

Lady Raider Kailee Rossman and Red Raider Fletcher Barnard qualified for the state meet at the Region 4-AAA Championships Tuesday at Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

Final times and results have not yet been posted from the region.

The state meet will be Friday, Nov. 4 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

The cross country runners will be guests on the Coffee Coaches Show this Saturday (Oct. 29) on Thunder Radio. The show airs from 10-11 a.m. live from Al White Ford Lincoln, listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com.

