Coffee County Central cross country welcomed 14 high school teams and 7 middle school teams to Old Stone Fort for a cross-country meet Tuesday afternoon.

The Coffee County girls took second place overall in team results and the boys fourth.

Coffee County senior Kailee Rossman placed third in the girls event – just 45 seconds off the pace. Rossman finished at 20:31. Bailey Kitts came in sixth at 22:33.

On the boys side, Cayden Miller took 7th at 18:25.

See complete results here: