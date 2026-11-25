By Owen Whitsett

Thirteen Coffee County Central High School football players received Region 6-6A All-Region honors following the 2026 season, headlined by senior linebacker Hank Crabtree being named the Region 6-6A Defensive Player of the Year.

Crabtree put together a historic senior campaign, recording 144 total tackles to establish a new Coffee County single-season record. He also finished his high school career with 270 total tackles, becoming the program’s all-time career tackles leader.

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Among his notable performances this season was a 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Coffee County’s 34-3 road victory over Wilson Central.

Crabtree was also one of three Coffee County seniors named to the All-Region First Team, alongside Jett Trussler and Kaysen Lowery.

Trussler showcased his versatility throughout the season, contributing at linebacker, wide receiver and running back. The senior hauled in a 42-yard touchdown reception against Wilson Central and recorded an interception in Coffee County’s season finale against Shelbyville Central.

Lowery, who had played quarterback throughout his high school career, transitioned into a more versatile offensive role after suffering a shoulder injury against Brentwood on October 2. The senior returned to action at running back and wide receiver while younger quarterbacks Caleb Hill and Hayes Shemwell took snaps under center.

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Lowery accounted for four touchdowns in Coffee County’s season-opening victory over Franklin County and capped off his high school career with three touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ 28-21 Senior Night victory over Shelbyville Central.

Region 6-6A Defensive Player of the Year

Hank Crabtree, Senior, LB

First Team All-Region

Hank Crabtree, Senior, LB

Jett Trussler, Senior, LB/WR/RB

Kaysen Lowery, Senior, QB/RB/WR

Second Team All-Region

Five additional Red Raiders received Second Team All-Region honors, including three seniors and two juniors.

Senior Matthew White contributed across all three phases of the game, hauling in a 69-yard touchdown reception against Tullahoma, scoring on a 52-yard fake punt against Ravenwood and recording two interceptions against Shelbyville Central.

Senior offensive lineman and long snapper Ayden VanWinkle provided experience along the offensive line while drawing interest from college programs. Fellow senior Graham Collins helped anchor the linebacking corps alongside Crabtree.

Juniors Damien Smith and Samuel Patrick also earned recognition for their contributions to the Red Raider defense.

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Damien Smith, Junior, DL

Matthew White, Senior, WR

Samuel Patrick, Junior, OLB

Ayden VanWinkle, Senior, OL/LS

Graham Collins, Senior, MLB

All-Region Honorable Mention

Five younger Red Raiders received All-Region Honorable Mention recognition, including two juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.

Junior running back Corontez Garrett emerged as a dependable presence in the Coffee County backfield, rushing for 103 yards against Wilson Central and recording 126 rushing yards and a touchdown in the season finale against Shelbyville Central.

Freshman wide receiver Luke Christian made an immediate impact at the varsity level, hauling in a 40-yard touchdown reception in his high school debut against Franklin County before recording two touchdown receptions against rival Tullahoma the following week.

Sophomore Joe Jordan contributed at wide receiver and safety, recording the final tackle as time expired in Coffee County’s Senior Night victory.

Junior running back Kam Stafford and sophomore offensive lineman Kingslee Miller rounded out Coffee County’s All-Region selections.

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Kingslee Miller, Sophomore, OL

Kam Stafford, Junior, RB

Corontez Garrett, Junior, RB

Joe Jordan, Sophomore, WR/S

Luke Christian, Freshman, WR

Coffee County finished the 2026 season with a 3-7 overall record in its second year under head coach Brandon Harmon, improving upon its 2-8 finish in 2025.

While the Red Raiders will graduate all three of their First Team All-Region selections, seven of their 13 All-Region recipients are underclassmen, including all five Honorable Mention selections.

Those returning players will provide a foundation for Coffee County heading into its third season under Harmon in 2027.