County proclaims June 10th as Martha Dicus Day

Manchester resident Martha Dicus celebrated her 100th birthday back on June 10th – a story Thunder Radio WMSR reported to you at the time.
We are also pleased to pass along that at the June 11th County Commission meeting, Interim Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt officially proclaimed June 10th as Martha Dicus Day. You can hear a portion of that proclamation here from Hunt:
Martha was born June 10, 1924. She is famous for her resiliency and health. Martha has been appreciated for years for being there when anyone needed help.
Martha took swim lessons to learn to swim when she was 80 years old. She attributes her longevity to, “God just wanted me to be here”.