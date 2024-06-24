County proclaims June 10th as Martha Dicus Day

Manchester resident Martha Dicus celebrated her 100th birthday back on June 10th – a story Thunder Radio WMSR reported to you at the time.

We are also pleased to pass along that at the June 11th County Commission meeting, Interim Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt officially proclaimed June 10th as Martha Dicus Day. You can hear a portion of that proclamation here from Hunt: Dennis Hunt proclaims June 10 as Martha Dicus Day.

Martha was born June 10, 1924. She is famous for her resiliency and health. Martha has been appreciated for years for being there when anyone needed help.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.