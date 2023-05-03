Connect with us

County Legislative Committee Recommends Approval of Hiring Policy Draft with Sheriff Department Exception

The Coffee County Legislative Committee met on May 1st, 2023, and discussed a variety of matters, including the approval of a draft hiring policy. The committee, which was chaired by Commissioner Claude Morse, included Commissioners Lynn Seborn and RoseAnne Smith, while Commissioners Frank Watkins and Joe Mike Hodge were absent.

The agenda was approved unanimously, and the minutes from the prior meeting were also approved without objection. The committee then turned its attention to the draft hiring policy, which had been previously reviewed by the Policies and Procedures Committee. The committee noted that the Sheriff’s department was exempted from the policy and could submit applications at their office. However, this exception was not reflected in the draft policy.

After discussion, the committee voted unanimously to recommend the policy to be forwarded to the full commission for approval, contingent on review by the County Attorney. The committee also discussed other possible types of issues/resolutions that may require legislative review before being brought to the full commission for a vote.

The next meeting of the Coffee County Legislative Committee has not yet been announced.

