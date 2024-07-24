County Commission to Discuss Changes to Chairman Pro Tempore Requirements

By Katie Northcott

The Coffee County Policies and Procedures Committee approved the removal a full four-year term as Coffee County Commissioner from the requirements for Coffee County Chairman Pro-Tempore, who would take over should the current county mayor be unable to fulfill his duties.

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny’s unexpected passing sparked this discussion. Committee members said that the position of pro-tempore has been previously worn as a “badge of honor” but not taken seriously. Matheny’s passing demonstrated the importance of the position. Commissioner Terry Hershman said other counties’ governments are watching to see how Coffee County handles this situation.

Commissioner Joe Mike Hodge believed the removal of the four-year term requirement would protect the county commission from narrow options for pro- tempore candidates.

“I just don’t want us to box ourselves in,” Hodge said. “I think we could navigate this with what we’ve got because the people will understand what it takes to do mayor.”

Commissioner Tim Morris expressed concern that an inexperienced mayor could slow down the county’s financial processes. He cautioned that payroll could be interrupted if an interim mayor came into office on payday.

“If you’re going to be over the whole budget process, you need to have a little bit of knowledge about how everything works,” Morris said. “And I think four years would give you that. And then you would know, hey, do I want to do this or not.”

The committee members agreed with the Legislative and Governmental Relations Committee that the pro-tempore must understand that he may need to immediately leave his job to serve as mayor. Committee members believe the current Pro-Tempore (Laura Nettles) is prepared to leave her job should the need arise. The committee’s revision has been handed back to the Legislative Committee to discuss at their July 29 meeting. The Policies and Procedures Committee asked that the Legislative Committee then hand over the revisions for discussion at the full commission meeting in September.

Hear the full discussion on Thunder Radio’s program “Connecting Coffee County” on Friday, July 26 at 3 p.m.