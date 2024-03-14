Country Music Artist and Grammy Nominee Steven Cade’s Giving Guitars Tour Comes to Tullahoma

Steven Cade partnered with Brent Yates, author/founder of Aion, to raise awareness of the importance of music by donating guitars to inspire those in need. His Giving Guitars Tour visits shelters across the country that offer housing and services to families, youth and individuals experiencing homelessness (including foster and at-risk-youth). Cade visits the facilities, interacts with residents, donates a guitar and holds live performances. To date, Cade has visited 87 organizations in 16 different states and gifted over 150 new guitars. Cade has been honored by multiple organizations, such as the Agape House – Prescott, AZ, Memphis Rotary Club and Family Promise – Missouri, TX for his Giving Guitars donations.

Cade shares hope and healing through the power of music. On April 1st at 5 pm he will visit Shepherds House-Citizens for Homeless Relief, 712 First Ave, Tullahoma, TN 37388 to interact with the residents, donate a guitar, and hold a live performance.

“Music changes lives and the guitar is such a powerful tool. Music is healing and allows you to express your stories and brings joy,” says Cade.

About Steven Cade and Giving Guitars 501(c)(3) Foundation

● Nashville-based, award-winning, modern country artist and singer-songwriter

● Awarded Modern Country Artist of the Year – Grand Ole Opry

● Awarded Best Christmas Country Pop song – Holiday Music & Film Awards

● *Considered for 10 GRAMMY nominations

● California Music Hall of Fame inductee

● Tours nationally and has been featured with Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban,

● Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, and many others.

● Founder of Giving Guitars Foundation

● Touring to promote his new single “Love Louder”

● For more information visit StevenCade.com and for donations to support Giving

Guitars, please go to GivingGuitars.org