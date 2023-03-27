Corrections Officer Exposed to Fentanyl During Struggle with Inmate at Franklin County Jail

On Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, a struggle between a female inmate and a corrections officer at the Franklin County Jail led to the officer’s exposure to fentanyl. According to the incident report provided by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chuck Stines, Corrections Officer Gwendolyn Huntoon was attempting to move newly-booked inmate Carla Maria Stringer from the front booking area to the general female population area when the incident occurred.

During a final search of Inmate Stringer’s person, Officer Huntoon discovered four substances, including a white powder, a grey powder, a brown crystal substance, and a brown rock substance. It was at this moment that a struggle ensued, during which Inmate Stringer grabbed the bag of grey powder from Officer Huntoon, causing the bag to rupture and blow into Officer Huntoon’s face.

Officer Huntoon was quickly transported to the Emergency Room at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System – Winchester by an A&E E.M.S. ambulance, where she was evaluated and treated. Narcan was administered to Officer Huntoon while she was in transit. Inmate Carla Maria Stringer did not show any signs of exposure to fentanyl but was allowed to wash herself and change her clothing.

Investigator Chuck Stines stated that he is seeking several new charges against Carla Maria Stringer following this incident, including aggravated assault, manufacture/sell/delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl), felony possession of methamphetamine, tampering or fabricating with evidence, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident further, and additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.