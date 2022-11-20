Connect with us

News

CORRECTION: Coffee County School System needs substitute teachers; new pay rate

Published

The previous report was incorrect regarding substitute teacher pay scale. It has been updated.

Coffee County School System is in need of substitutes teachers, and a new daily rate will go into effect on December 1, 2022.

  • Non-Certified-$80 per day
  • Certified- $95 per day

According the the Coffee County School System, you:

  • Create your own schedule.
  • Choose what days you work and at what schools you want to sub.

Visit the job listing and apply here.

Once the application is complete click on the Department tab on the main website. Then choose Human Resources and print the Substitute Hiring Packet. Complete in full then turn into the Central Office.

