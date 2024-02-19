Corey R Poe of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the age of 45. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 5 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 – 5 PM.

A native of Manchester, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Tommy and Catherine Kemmer Poe. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and camping. He always enjoyed helping others and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He was also a truck enthusiast.

Mr. Poe is survived by son, Matthew Poe of Tullahoma; daughter, Sommer Deason (Chad) of Mulberry; brother, Roy Latham of Tullahoma; sisters, Jeana Corsi (Michael) of Estill Springs and Thomasina Simmons (Michael) of Tullahoma and one grandson, Ethan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.