Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Corey R Poe

Published

Corey R Poe of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, February 16, 2024  at the age of 45.  Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 5 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 – 5 PM.

A native of Manchester, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Tommy and Catherine Kemmer Poe.  He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and camping. He always enjoyed helping others and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He was also a truck enthusiast.

Mr. Poe is survived by son, Matthew Poe of Tullahoma; daughter, Sommer Deason (Chad) of Mulberry; brother, Roy Latham of Tullahoma; sisters, Jeana Corsi (Michael) of Estill Springs and Thomasina Simmons (Michael) of Tullahoma and one grandson, Ethan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023