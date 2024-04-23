Connect with us

Connecting Coffee County Upcoming Interviews

Published

Join us this week for “Connecting Coffee County” afternoons from 3-6PM as we talk to the following guests:

Tisha Fritz

Tisha Fritz from the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce-Women Impacting the Community

Gary Kiviniemi-The Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group-Bridge Lovers Funfest

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/connecting-coffee-county-gary-kiviniemi-of-the-bridge-preservation-group-04-22-2024–59597212?utm_medium=app&utm_source=widget&utm_campaign=episode-title

Shannon Penny

Shannon Penny-Falconer

Anastasia Gonzales-Siteworx Competition

Fran Gray-Alzheimers of TN

Colt Pittman-Manchester Parks and Recreation Summer Pool Opening

Candidate Interviews:

Harold “Rocky” Jones-Candidate for Manchester City Alderman

Jot pat Cope-Candidate for Manchester City Alderman

Bob Bellamy-Candidate for Manchester City Mayor

C. Scott Shasteen-Candidate for Tullahoma Mayor

Tune in LIVE 107.9FM-AM1320, 106.7FM in Tullahoma, online at thunder1320.com and anywhere in the world on the ManchesterGO smartphone app. This program is built by Peoples Bank & Trust Company

