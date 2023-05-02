Connect with us

News

Comunidad Hispana de Manchester Hosts Second Annual Hispanic Festival on May 7

Published

The Comunidad Hispana de Manchester is set to host its second annual Hispanic Festival in Manchester on May 7 at the Coffee County fairgrounds. The festival, which is open to the public and free of charge, will take place from 12-6 p.m. and will feature authentic Hispanic cuisine, live music, folk dancing, games, and the opportunity to purchase traditional Mexican clothing and accessories.

Organizer Stacy Morales Garcia, a Manchester resident, is inviting locals to experience the rich and vibrant traditions of the Hispanic community through an afternoon of entertainment, delicious food, and cultural immersion.

“Last year’s event was a huge success, and we are thrilled to be hosting it again this year,” Garcia said. “We hope that everyone will come out to enjoy the food, music, and festivities and learn more about our community and traditions.”

The festival promises to be a celebration of Hispanic culture, with vendors offering a wide array of traditional food, including tamales, tacos, quesadillas, smoothies, and more. There will also be live performances by local musicians and dancers, as well as games and activities for children.

