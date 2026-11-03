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Community Thanksgiving Service Set for November 22 in Manchester

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The Coffee County Ministerial Association will sponsor its annual Community Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, November 22, at 3 p.m. at Canvas Community Church, 1886 McArthur Drive in Manchester.

The Rev. Dana M. Brooks will deliver the message, and the Canvas worship team will provide music.

An offering will be collected to benefit Good Samaritan of Manchester, Good Samaritan of Tullahoma and Community Table of Manchester.

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Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call the church at 931-728-7070 or Brooks at 931-581-0325.

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