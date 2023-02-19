Community Table to host Free Prom Attire Giveaway Event on March 4

Prom is an exciting milestone in a high school student’s life, but the cost of attending can be a barrier for some families. To help alleviate that burden, Community Table is hosting its annual Free Prom Attire Giveaway Event on Saturday, March 4 from 10am – 2pm at 1916 McArthur St. in Manchester.

The event is open to both girls and guys, with outfit options for everyone. With over a hundred like new/gently used dresses in sizes ranging from 2-24, along with shoes and accessories, there’s something for everyone. In addition, the event will also offer tux jackets, dress shirts, ties, and dress pants for the guys.

The event is open to all high school students in need of assistance with prom attire.

Community Table is a local nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services to those in need, including food assistance, clothing assistance, and monthly free dinners. The Free Prom Attire Giveaway Event is just one of the many ways the organization gives back to the community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get free prom attire and make your special night one to remember. Head over to Community Table on March 4 and let them help you put together the perfect outfit for prom.