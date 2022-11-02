Community pep rally for football team set for downtown square Thursday

Coffee County Central Red Raider football team is Region 3-6A champions and will be hosting in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs.

Now everyone is invited and strongly encouraged to meet the team and get them ready for the postseason at a community pep rally.

The Coffee County Quarterback Club is hosting a community pep rally from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on the square in downtown Manchester. The football team, band, cheerleaders and dance team will all be involved. There is also expected to be more entertainment, food trucks and other activities on hand. Details will be released later.

Thunder Radio is also scheduled to be on hand to take part in the event.

The Raiders will be at home to open the playoffs the very next night – Friday, Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, there is still football to be played between now and then. The Red Raiders travel to Rockvale at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and return home to host Rhea County at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 in a pair of non-region contests. The Raiders are currently 6-2 overall and finished 4-0 in region play.

You can hear the Red Raiders every week on Thunder Radio WMSR beginning with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show at 6 p.m.