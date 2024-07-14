Commodity date rescheduled–different location this month

South Central Human Resource Agency will be having a USDA Commodity distribution from 9-11AM, Monday July 22, 2024 at Safe Storage of Manchester, located at 2050 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.

It’s the Safe Storage of Manchester parking lot, on Hillsboro Boulevard. It was previously known as the Southern Family Market location (near Al White Ford Lincoln).

Eligibility will be based on total household income based that is within the income

guidelines. Anyone receiving aid from one of the following programs is eligible for

USDA Commodities: SNAP, Families First, SSI, LIHEAP or proof of residency in Public

Housing.

Anyone with questions should contact SCHRA at 931-461-0041.