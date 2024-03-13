Commodities To Be Distributed In Manchester

The South Central Human Resources Agency has announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute Commodities on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Eligible area residents are invited to attend on a first-come-first-serve basis 9 AM-10:30 AM. The distribution will be held at the Ada Wright Center, 328 N. Woodland Street in Manchester.

Eligibility will be based on total household income based that is within the income guidelines. Anyone receiving aid from one of the following programs is eligible for USDA Commodities: SNAP, Families First, SSI, LIHEAP or proof of residency in Public Housing.