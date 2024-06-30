Commodities distribution will be in Manchester July 3

South Central Human Resource Agency will be having a USDA Commodity distribution from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 at the Ada Wright Building.

The Ada Wright Building is located at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester.

This is for eligible area residents on a first come, first serve basis.

Eligibility will be based on total household income based that is within the income

guidelines. Anyone receiving aid from one of the following programs is eligible for

USDA Commodities: SNAP, Families First, SSI, LIHEAP or proof of residency in Public

Housing.

Anyone with questions should contact SCHRA at 931-461-0041.