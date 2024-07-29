Commissioner Tim Brown Explains “No” Vote on County Budget

By Katie Northcott

At a Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Thursday, County Commissioner Tim Brown said he thinks the county should increase employee pay.

Brown and Commissioner Dwight Miller voted against appropriating the county budget at the June 25 commission meeting. The budget passed 15-2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I voted no because I still feel that we’ve left the employees behind. We haven’t paid them what they deserve,” Brown said.

The county budget gave each department an 8.5 percent raise for employee salaries. Brown said the increase should have been 10 percent. Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt explained that each department was given a lump sum. Department heads distributed pay raises at their discretion, giving some employees a pay raise greater than 8.5 percent.

“The department heads have done a really good job with it, so I’m glad we did what we did,” Hunt said to Brown. “But I do get your point.”

Commissioner Lynn Sebourn said that the county would continue to look for “disconnects” in its payroll. Brown said there are still underpaid employees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I know some of you don’t want to pay it. I can see some people smiling that they’ve got a problem with paying employees because they make so much money at their regular job,” Brown said. “So, they don’t care about the people that’s eating beanie weenies and hot dogs.”

Brown’s comment met protest from the rest of the committee.