College Street, Westwood and Hillsboro Among Elementary Basketball Winners

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County elementary basketball action continued with seven games across four matchups, as College Street and Westwood each picked up a pair of victories.

College Street swept East Coffee, with the Lady Cougars winning 14-4 and the boys taking a 30-6 victory.

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Arleigh Clark led the College Street girls with six points. In the boys game, Carter Mansfield, Mason Smith and Eli Cartwright each scored six points to lead the Cougars.

Westwood also swept its matchup against North Coffee, winning the girls game 23-11 and the boys game 35-20.

In the boys contest, Carter Elliott led Westwood with 13 points, all coming in the first half, while Zacchaeus Locke added 12 points. Jax Martin and Jaxton Hodges each scored seven points for North Coffee.

Hillsboro and New Union split their two contests. Hillsboro earned a 31-6 victory in the girls game, while New Union won the boys game 19-8.

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Emery Townsend and Olivia Lammers each scored 10 points to lead Hillsboro’s girls, while Brynlee Pope scored four points for New Union.

In the boys game, Ace McNeese led New Union with 10 points, followed by Beckam Santos with seven. Connor Foust, Titus Van Zanburgen, Jaxon Jolin and Maverick Tudor each scored two points for Hillsboro.

In the final matchup, Hickerson defeated Deerfield 21-6 in boys action, led by Vivan Patel with seven points.