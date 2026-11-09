Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

College Street, Westwood and Hillsboro Among Elementary Basketball Winners

Published

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County elementary basketball action continued with seven games across four matchups, as College Street and Westwood each picked up a pair of victories.

College Street swept East Coffee, with the Lady Cougars winning 14-4 and the boys taking a 30-6 victory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arleigh Clark led the College Street girls with six points. In the boys game, Carter Mansfield, Mason Smith and Eli Cartwright each scored six points to lead the Cougars.

Westwood also swept its matchup against North Coffee, winning the girls game 23-11 and the boys game 35-20.

In the boys contest, Carter Elliott led Westwood with 13 points, all coming in the first half, while Zacchaeus Locke added 12 points. Jax Martin and Jaxton Hodges each scored seven points for North Coffee.

Hillsboro and New Union split their two contests. Hillsboro earned a 31-6 victory in the girls game, while New Union won the boys game 19-8.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Emery Townsend and Olivia Lammers each scored 10 points to lead Hillsboro’s girls, while Brynlee Pope scored four points for New Union.

In the boys game, Ace McNeese led New Union with 10 points, followed by Beckam Santos with seven. Connor Foust, Titus Van Zanburgen, Jaxon Jolin and Maverick Tudor each scored two points for Hillsboro.

In the final matchup, Hickerson defeated Deerfield 21-6 in boys action, led by Vivan Patel with seven points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Major I-24 and Highway 55 Closures Begin Friday Night in Manchester; New Traffic Patterns Start Monday

Motorists traveling through Manchester this weekend should prepare for major traffic disruptions as the Tennessee Department of Transportation prepares to close portions of Interstate...

4 days ago

News

Manchester Chamber Announces Annual Downtown Christmas Stroll for December 11

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its annual Downtown Manchester Christmas Stroll, scheduled for Friday, December 11, from 5...

5 days ago

News

Tracy City Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Solicitation of Minor

A Tracy City man has been arrested following an investigation involving the alleged solicitation of a minor in Grundy County. According to the Grundy...

4 days ago

Coffee County News

Manchester Seeking Volunteers for Two City Boards; Applications Due November 30

The City of Manchester is seeking volunteers to serve on two local boards and commissions, with applications being accepted through November 30, 2026. According...

4 days ago