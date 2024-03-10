College Street Teacher named Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Karen Allen, teacher at College Street Elementary School was recently recognized as a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Karen Allen is a 5th grade Math and Science teacher at Manchester City Schools College Street Elementary and was featured as the News 2 Educator of the Week.

Mrs. Allen was recently featured as the News 2 Educator of the Week Spotlight and can be found at the below link:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

https://www.wkrn.com/community/educator-of-the-week/karen-allen/

Your vote counts to make Mrs. Allen chosen to be honored as the statewide Educator of the Month with the Tennessee Lottery. Go to the link below to cast your vote.

https://tnlottery.com/education-wins/educator-of-the-month/

And come back often – you can vote once every day.